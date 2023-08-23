Icon Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $522,000 Investment in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 152.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRP. StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. CIBC downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.06.

Shares of TRP opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average of $39.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). TC Energy had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 390.28%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

