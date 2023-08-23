Icon Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $385,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $93.01 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $75.88 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

