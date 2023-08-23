Icon Wealth Partners LLC Invests $554,000 in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 15.1% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter worth about $7,927,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 80,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 246,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $90.17 on Wednesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.27 and a 52-week high of $112.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.76.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Exponent had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $129.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.79%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXPO shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Exponent from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exponent in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exponent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

