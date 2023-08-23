Icon Wealth Partners LLC Invests $359,000 in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 39,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 218,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 24.8% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 92,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 18,292 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 134,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MAIN stock opened at $39.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average of $40.09. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.29. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.23. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAIN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Hovde Group raised Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

