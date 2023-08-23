Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $228,474,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $115,506,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 4,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 591,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,688,000 after buying an additional 579,758 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,393,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,521,000 after buying an additional 90,064 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF stock opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.76.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

