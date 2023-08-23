ICON (ICX) Achieves Market Cap of $166.88 Million

ICON (ICX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. ICON has a total market cap of $166.88 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ICON has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000650 BTC on popular exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 965,363,790 coins and its circulating supply is 965,363,822 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 965,352,459.2113321 with 965,352,475.4942043 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.16813884 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $2,816,374.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

