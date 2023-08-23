Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.26 and last traded at $21.28. 616,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,672,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Icahn Enterprises from $43.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Icahn Carl C boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 334,494,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,710,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34,496,953 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 837,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,417,000 after buying an additional 290,199 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 4,112.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,375,000 after buying an additional 326,637 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 298,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,113,000 after acquiring an additional 14,057 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 21,105 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

