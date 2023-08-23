Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Announces $1.24 Quarterly Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.24 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to earn $16.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $220.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.65. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $188.51 and a 12-month high of $260.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total transaction of $113,595.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,500.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,648,000 after buying an additional 30,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $612,431,000 after buying an additional 58,521 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,456,000 after buying an additional 735,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $181,911,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,302,000 after buying an additional 47,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.86.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

