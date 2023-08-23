Home Product Center Public (OTCMKTS:HPCRF) Trading Down 14%

Home Product Center Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HPCRF – Get Free Report) fell 14% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 5,883 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 9,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.
Home Product Center Public Trading Up 13.8 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44.
About Home Product Center Public
Home Product Center Public Company Limited operates as a home improvement retailer in Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam. The company trades in goods and materials for construction, extension, refurbishment, renovation, and improvement of buildings, houses, and residences; and range of related services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Home Product Center Public
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Bear Market vs Recession: What Are the Differences?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 7 Best AI Mutual Funds (and ETFs) to Sweep the AI Craze
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Home Product Center Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Product Center Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.