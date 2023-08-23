Home Product Center Public (OTCMKTS:HPCRF) Trading Down 14%

Home Product Center Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HPCRF – Get Free Report) fell 14% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 5,883 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 9,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Home Product Center Public Trading Up 13.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44.

About Home Product Center Public

Home Product Center Public Company Limited operates as a home improvement retailer in Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam. The company trades in goods and materials for construction, extension, refurbishment, renovation, and improvement of buildings, houses, and residences; and range of related services.

