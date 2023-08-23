Highland Capital Management LLC Has $879,000 Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 76.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,963 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $610,482,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 363.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,739,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,500 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,220,000 after acquiring an additional 916,334 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,236,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,293,000 after acquiring an additional 774,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.70.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.78. 89,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $209.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.68 and a 200-day moving average of $187.38.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.72%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,867.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,867.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.92, for a total transaction of $164,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,378.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

