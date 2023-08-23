Highland Capital Management LLC Has $669,000 Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Copa by 136.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Copa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Copa by 292.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPA traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.32. 31,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,550. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $65.01 and a one year high of $121.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.82 and a 200 day moving average of $100.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.67. Copa had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $809.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Copa’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.83%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPA. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Copa from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Copa from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Copa from $138.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

