Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in International Business Machines by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,519,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,556 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE IBM traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,651,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $129.45 billion, a PE ratio of 65.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.04. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

