Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Aflac Trading Down 0.2 %

AFL traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $73.26. The company had a trading volume of 141,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,582. The company has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.03 and a 12-month high of $78.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.37.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

