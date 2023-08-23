Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IONS. Citigroup raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

NASDAQ IONS traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $39.79. 33,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 9.09. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $48.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $1.54. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.81% and a negative return on equity of 59.17%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.84 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Allene M. Diaz sold 657 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $26,969.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 3,555 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $149,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allene M. Diaz sold 657 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $26,969.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,862 shares of company stock worth $964,242. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

