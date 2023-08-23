Highland Capital Management LLC Buys 430 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 28,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 10,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,857. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.24. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $201.72 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

