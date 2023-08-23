High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.01

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$12.01 and last traded at C$12.01, with a volume of 25484 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.02.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on High Liner Foods from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is 25.62%.
In other news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.30 per share, with a total value of C$43,041.95. Company insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
