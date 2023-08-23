Hermez Network Price Hits $4.60 on Top Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $167.89 million and approximately $25,966.15 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $4.60 or 0.00017778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00019798 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018840 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014969 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,872.89 or 1.00095576 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.61212371 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $22,508.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.