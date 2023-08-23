Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.00

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.36), with a volume of 483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.37).

Hercules Site Services Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 31.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 37.81. The company has a market cap of £18.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Hercules Site Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Hercules Site Services’s payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

Hercules Site Services Company Profile

Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering business. The company operates through four segments: Labour Supply, Civil Projects, The Hire of Suction Excavators, and Other Activities. The company offers labor supply; delivers civils projects; and hires out the suction excavators and other plants.

