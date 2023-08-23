Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Price Up 5.9% on Insider Buying Activity

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) rose 5.9% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.32. Approximately 1,121,612 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 7,519,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

Specifically, Director George R. Johnson acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $34,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,896.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HL has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. National Bankshares set a $7.50 target price on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. 58.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.91.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.0063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 10.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,912,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686,975 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,765,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,896,000 after buying an additional 1,225,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,923,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,357,000 after buying an additional 2,036,173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,992,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,213,000 after buying an additional 1,072,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 23.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

