Head-To-Head Contrast: Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) and VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME)

Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Free Report) and VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.9% of VerifyMe shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of VerifyMe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sharing Economy International and VerifyMe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharing Economy International $320,000.00 0.27 -$4.15 million N/A N/A VerifyMe $19.58 million 0.57 -$14.40 million ($0.31) -3.64

Analyst Ratings

Sharing Economy International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VerifyMe.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sharing Economy International and VerifyMe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A VerifyMe 0 0 2 0 3.00

VerifyMe has a consensus price target of $2.85, indicating a potential upside of 152.23%. Given VerifyMe’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VerifyMe is more favorable than Sharing Economy International.

Volatility & Risk

Sharing Economy International has a beta of -1.93, indicating that its stock price is 293% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VerifyMe has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sharing Economy International and VerifyMe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharing Economy International -1,310.41% N/A -115.64% VerifyMe -11.23% -19.54% -13.40%

Summary

VerifyMe beats Sharing Economy International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharing Economy International

Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power banks for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provision of consulting and office support services. It also engages in the real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. In addition, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and operates a bike sharing mobile app, as well as provides licensing services. Sharing Economy International Inc. was formerly known as Cleantech Solutions International, Inc. and changed its name to Sharing Economy International Inc. in January 2018. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc., together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions. The VerifyMe Solutions segment offers technology solutions to connect brands with consumers allowing brand owners to gather business intelligence while engaging directly with their consumers. Its solutions provide brand protection and supply chain functions, such as counterfeit prevention, traceability, consumer engagement solutions, and authentication for labels, packaging, and products, as well as tamper-proof labels. The PeriShip Global Solutions segment offers predictive analytics for optimizing delivery of time and temperature sensitive perishable products. This segment's products include PeriTrack customer dashboard, an integrated web portal tool gives its customers an in-depth look at their shipping activities based on real-time data. It also provides call center, pre-transit, post-delivery, and weather/traffic services. The company has a strategic partnership with INX International Ink Company. The company was formerly known as LaserLock Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to VerifyMe, Inc. in July 2015. VerifyMe, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida.

