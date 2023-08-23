Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HVT.A opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $37.62. The stock has a market cap of $513.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.51.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $206.29 million for the quarter.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.