Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $202,000 Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,426,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,711,000 after purchasing an additional 51,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 52,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $61.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.16.

Cloudflare Trading Up 2.1 %

NET opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.28 and a beta of 0.93. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $76.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 16,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $985,835.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,778,022.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $3,086,989.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,906.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 16,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $985,835.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,352 shares in the company, valued at $14,778,022.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 595,225 shares of company stock valued at $38,986,585 in the last ninety days. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

