Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 930 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Bunge were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Bunge by 242.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bunge by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bunge

In other Bunge news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $2,237,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,200,529.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BG. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.29.

Bunge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $111.37 on Wednesday. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $80.41 and a one year high of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.65 and a 200 day moving average of $97.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.03. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 20.48%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

