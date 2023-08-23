Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 44 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,962,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,313,000 after buying an additional 118,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,909,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,193,000 after purchasing an additional 39,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $362.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $391.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of -77.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $439.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $856,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,219,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,101,674.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $146,444.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 37,156 shares in the company, valued at $15,114,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total value of $856,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,219,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,101,674.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,220 shares of company stock worth $38,763,571. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $365.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MongoDB

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.