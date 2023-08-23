Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 900.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Roblox were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after buying an additional 4,546,253 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,026,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,011,000 after buying an additional 561,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Roblox by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,122,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,106,000 after buying an additional 1,535,510 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,302,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,816,000 after buying an additional 199,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,363,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,223,000 after purchasing an additional 173,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $11,272,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $11,272,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $83,835.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,969.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 987,542 shares of company stock valued at $32,528,943 in the last three months. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.61. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $47.67.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.99 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 399.93% and a negative net margin of 46.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Roblox from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Roblox from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Roblox

About Roblox

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.