Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 1,857 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 184.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Terex were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter worth about $454,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 16,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Terex by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Terex in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Terex from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.58.

Terex Price Performance

TEX opened at $55.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 8.96%. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.43%.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $597,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,119,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $597,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,119,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $1,507,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,423,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

