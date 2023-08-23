Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 18.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 32.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after buying an additional 30,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at about $382,000. 99.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,991 shares of company stock worth $3,016,897 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

Teradyne Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TER opened at $102.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.85. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $119.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

