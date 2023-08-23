Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 2,534 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 96.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,173 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 54.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 13,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STRL. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $52.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ STRL opened at $77.65 on Wednesday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $5,207,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,164,237.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $106,820.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,566.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $5,207,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,164,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

