Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 200 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,544,979,000 after acquiring an additional 97,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $488,590,000 after buying an additional 85,618 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11,878.0% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,032,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,060,000 after buying an additional 2,015,931 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $251,642,000 after buying an additional 463,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,708,899 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $233,725,000 after buying an additional 170,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,912 shares of company stock worth $6,938,458 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ FANG opened at $148.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.97 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.44%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

