Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) SVP Sells $424,100.00 in Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $424,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,442,545.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:HALO traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.96. 702,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,521. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 5.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day moving average of $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,335,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,273,000 after acquiring an additional 38,342 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,459,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,065,000 after acquiring an additional 467,322 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,323,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,949,000 after acquiring an additional 28,328 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,226,000 after acquiring an additional 595,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,730,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,481,000 after acquiring an additional 98,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HALO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.27.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

