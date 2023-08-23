Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 8,877 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,877 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.49% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $14,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 25,136.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,464,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,054,000 after buying an additional 1,459,166 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,819,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,465,000 after buying an additional 1,032,819 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 733.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 856,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,320,000 after purchasing an additional 754,171 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 407.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 697,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,242,000 after purchasing an additional 559,795 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,142,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

BATS:HYD opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.19.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1746 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

