Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 63,053 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,287 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 63,053 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $13,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $186,457,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of VMware by 181.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VMware by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,655,951 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $326,045,000 after purchasing an additional 971,516 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of VMware by 170.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 920,663 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $104,836,000 after purchasing an additional 580,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 643,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $78,972,000 after purchasing an additional 503,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on VMware from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Insider Activity at VMware

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware Price Performance

Shares of VMW stock opened at $162.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.87 and its 200-day moving average is $133.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47 and a beta of 0.74. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $170.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 162.41% and a net margin of 9.57%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

