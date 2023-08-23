Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 26,836 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,836 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $15,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.13. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.