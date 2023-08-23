Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 19,896 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 511,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,896 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Graphic Packaging worth $13,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,432,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,669,000 after buying an additional 4,493,702 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,690,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,122,000 after buying an additional 4,111,129 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 16,681.4% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 3,220,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,955,000 after buying an additional 3,200,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,806,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.34. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $27.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.