Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 9,911 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $11,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $398.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $235.69 and a 52-week high of $428.16.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 37.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Argus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total transaction of $630,904.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,418 shares of company stock valued at $4,104,307. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

