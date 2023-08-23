Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,628 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $15,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 11,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 59.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock worth $44,556,447. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.06.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

