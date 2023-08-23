Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Iron Mountain worth $11,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $224,698,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,752,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 206.0% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,237,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,714,000 after buying an additional 833,378 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,069,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,260,000 after buying an additional 526,994 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 522.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 518,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,729,000 after buying an additional 435,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $251,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $251,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,208 shares of company stock valued at $7,670,320. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $59.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.06 and a 200 day moving average of $55.48. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $62.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.00%.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.