Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $12.43 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,193 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $12,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $588,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 977,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,445,000 after purchasing an additional 27,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3,138.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $73.51 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $82.09. The company has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.88.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

