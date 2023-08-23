Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $12.26 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,738 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $12,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 1,391.8% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Down 0.7 %

CSX stock opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.46. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.