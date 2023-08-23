Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 14,231 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,231 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $14,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 2.3 %

WFC stock opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

