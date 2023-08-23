Guess? (NYSE:GES) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.88-$3.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.77 billion. Guess? also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.88-3.08 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. 888 reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Guess? in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Guess? in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Guess? in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Guess? from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Guess? Trading Up 0.7 %

GES stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,607. The company has a market cap of $980.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Guess? has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $24.15.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $569.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.63 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guess? will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is 63.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,069 shares in the company, valued at $538,846.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Guess? by 5.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Guess? by 16.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 255,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Guess? during the 2nd quarter valued at $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

