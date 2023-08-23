Guess? (NYSE:GES) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $649.24 million-$661.27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $661.38 million. Guess? also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.88-$3.08 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. 888 reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Guess? in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Guess? in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Guess? from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of Guess? stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.31. 1,394,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,607. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $980.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.92. Guess? has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $24.15.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $569.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.63 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

In related news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 20,000 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,069 shares in the company, valued at $538,846.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Guess? in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Guess? by 732.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Guess? by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Guess? by 40.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

