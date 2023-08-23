Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%.

Guess? has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Guess? has a dividend payout ratio of 40.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Guess? to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.1%.

Guess? stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,343. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Guess? has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $980.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.92.

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.21. Guess? had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $569.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guess? will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,846.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Guess? by 732.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Guess? by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Guess? by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Guess? in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Guess? in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Guess? from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guess? has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

