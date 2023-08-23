GUD Holdings Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.22 (ASX:GUD)

GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

GUD Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at GUD

In other GUD news, insider Graeme Whickman 53,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GUD Company Profile

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of automotive products, pumps, pool and spa systems, and water pressure systems in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, South Korea, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive, Auto Pacific Group, and Davey segments.

