Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.
Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance
Granite Ridge Resources stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 130,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,246. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Granite Ridge Resources has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31.
Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $87.56 million during the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 37.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.
About Granite Ridge Resources
Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is an infrastructure firm and operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm invests in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific US basins in partnership with operators. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
