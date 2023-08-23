Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Granite Ridge Resources stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 130,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,246. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Granite Ridge Resources has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $87.56 million during the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 37.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 9,620.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is an infrastructure firm and operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm invests in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific US basins in partnership with operators. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

