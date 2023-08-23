Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Announces $0.17 Semi-annual Dividend

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1711 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

Gold Fields has a payout ratio of 33.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gold Fields to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average is $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $17.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. 23.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GFI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

