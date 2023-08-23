Glanbia plc to Issue Dividend of €0.14 (LON:GLB)

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of €0.14 ($0.15) per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Glanbia Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of Glanbia stock opened at GBX 15.21 ($0.19) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.57 million, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.51. Glanbia has a 52-week low of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 15.21 ($0.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Glanbia Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Glanbia
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Small Projects, Digital Tools Help Frame the Outlook for Lowe’s
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Disney’s Big Breakup? Wall Street, Iger Ponder A Magical Split
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 2 Mid-Cap Telecom Stocks Offering Superior Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.