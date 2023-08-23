Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $76.30

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 76.30 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 76.70 ($0.98), with a volume of 143342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.80 ($0.99).

Genel Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £233.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3,930.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.61, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 98.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 111.11.

Insider Activity at Genel Energy

In other Genel Energy news, insider Tolga Bilgin bought 630,000 shares of Genel Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £756,000 ($964,531.77). 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genel Energy Company Profile

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

Featured Articles

