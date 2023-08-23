GateToken (GT) Market Capitalization Tops $374.69 Million

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One GateToken token can now be bought for about $3.90 or 0.00014830 BTC on popular exchanges. GateToken has a market capitalization of $374.69 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GateToken has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005421 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00019358 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018924 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,609.62 or 1.00023042 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GT is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,043,375 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,043,375.3664786 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.86775859 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $804,629.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.