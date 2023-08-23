Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Sells 5,622 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,089 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,622 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.8% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $76,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in Visa by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 33,854 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,658 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $60,572,000 after buying an additional 122,877 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 564,036 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $127,168,000 after buying an additional 22,679 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, reaching $242.36. 2,430,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,085,168. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.68 and its 200-day moving average is $229.80. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $245.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $451.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.95.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

